Troy Town Cruisers ready for 11th year

TROY BOROUGH – Classic cars, and even perhaps some more unique entries, will once again return to First Citizens Community Bank in downtown Troy Borough Tuesday.
Over the past decade, the Troy Town Cruisers have been bringing car enthusiasts together with those looking to step out on the town. Organizers will kick off their 11th year of weekly shows on Tuesday.
According to Jim Blackwell, one of the show’s founding members, the car show is something people look forward to throughout the winter – and it’s not just the car owners. He attributes its popularity to the friendly atmosphere and the personal attention people receive.
“I try to touch base with everybody,” he said. “It’s an effort, but people know me down there.”
The Troy Town Cruisers trace their roots back to a car show that was held at a Route 14 ice cream shop. When the car show could no longer be held due to a mini golf course being installed, Blackwell, Terry and Melea Putnam, and Rod Spalding reached out to First Citizens to keep the show going, Blackwell remembered.
That first show brought in 25 participants, and doubled the next week, Blackwell said. It wasn’t long before Wiggle 100 volunteered to play music and the Troy Chamber of Commerce asked to set up a food booth.
“It’s been the best fundraiser the Troy Chamber of Commerce has ever had,” Blackwell said. “That part right there is probably the best part because that money goes back into the Troy community. It’s been a mainstay for a lot of people. It’s their weekly thing to do.”
The weekly events average around 50 cars, but have brought in as many as 106. Motorists can come from as far as Watkins Glen, Painted Post, and Williamsport, with many out of the Elmira area, Blackwell explained. The vehicles can range from a Model A to a Tesla, depending on the week.
“We’ve had an antique Mac tractor cab come in there one time with a period correct round nosed trailer behind it,” Blackwell remembered. “That was some years ago and that was really impressive. … There was a guy who brought an antique wooden board that he pulled behind one of his classic cars. Anything that he brought, he’d have mannequins dressed for the part. He had an ice cream truck and he had the man standing their in his Good Humor uniform. … When he had the boat, he had some girls in bikinis riding in the boat.”
Following Tuesday’s kick-off, the Troy Town Cruisers will show every Tuesday through September.
Before their season starts, however, the group will bring cars to Alparon Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in an effort to help the Heritage Village and Farm Museum after the facility provided them a place to set up last year right after the COVID-19 pandemic started.
They spent about two weeks at the museum before they were able to set back up in town with the knowledge they could do so safely.
