TROY TOWNSHIP – The Troy Town Cruisers will be bringing their automotive attractions to the grounds of Alparon Park later this month to help the Heritage Village and Farm Museum raise money.
According to Jim Blackwell, one of the Troy Town Cruisers’ founding members, the Heritage Village and Farm Museum had stepped up for the group last year when the COVID-19 pandemic spurred questions about their ability to hold their weekly car shows at First Citizens Community Bank’s central location in Troy Borough with proper social distancing at the time.
“We were there for two shows at the start of last season, which got people thinking that we were moving the show, and I had to inform them that we were not moving the show – it was a temporary thing,” Blackwell said, although he added that the museum would have continued to host them if needed.
Through the car show, Blackwell said they hope to bring in the people who then can support the museum through food sales and other outreach.
Blackwell said it’s a good feeling to be able to use their car shows to help another community organization.
“A lot of these places are struggling from this past year,” he said. “It’s good to give back.”
This isn’t the first time the group has helped out the museum. Late last season, they had raised “a good amount of money” for a regular attendee who was dealing with cancer. Blackwell said although the man was appreciative, he turned down the money saying he didn’t need it. With his permission, the Troy Town Cruisers gave that money to the museum.
The Troy Town Cruisers hope to make the museum benefit an annual event to lead up to the start of their weekly showings at First Citizens Community Bank, with food provided by the Troy Chamber of Commerce. According to Blackwell, the TCC’s food sales have made the car show one of their biggest fundraisers.
The weekly car shows kick off this year at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, and will continue each Tuesday through September.
