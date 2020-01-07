Troy Township keeps leadership, tax rate steady for 2020

TROY — Troy Township has kicked off 2020 much like they completed 2019 as officials were elected into the same positions they held last year and the tax rate remained steady at 2.6 mills.
During an annual reorganization meeting on Monday, Troy Township officials voted to keep 2019 Chairman Don Jenkins in the same role for 2020 and Vice Chairman Jason Wilcox in his position for another year as well, with Supervisor Randy Calkins continuing to serve as well.
Township supervisors also elected to keep Lonna Bly as the township’s secretary treasurer as Bill Brown as Chairman of the Vacancy Board as well as many other veteran employees and volunteers in their former roles.
Township employees were granted a 3% wage increase and township meetings were set to take place on the second Monday of each month starting at noon from now through April, moving to 7 p.m. in May through the rest of the year.
Troy Township’s 2020 final budget was approved in December and remained steady as well, as a dirt and gravel road project on Kelley Road is the only project scheduled for the next year, and officials voted to keep the tax millage rate at 2.6, where it has been for at least 13 years.
Troy Township’s 2020 budget shows an expected total revenue of $662,322.60 with expenditures estimated to be $622,322.
The township’s largest sources of income are anticipated to come from earned income taxes bringing in $150,000, real estate taxes contributing $110,000 and the state liquid fuels tax bringing in $146,384.
Maintenance to roads and bridges is estimated to cause a majority of township expenses for the year at $131,725 plus $68,794 from the township’s state budget toward maintenance of roads and bridges, as well as $76,290 dedicated toward repairs and maintenance of township equipment.
