Troy Township tax millage rate stays steady at 2.64 for 2021

TROY TOWNSHIP — Residents of Troy Township will benefit from the continuation of a tax rate that has remained unchanged for approximately 15 years with the township’s 2021 budget, which was approved in January.
Troy Township’s tax millage has sat steady at 2.64 for around a decade and a half, and will stay for another year according to the municipality’s 2021 general account, one that is balanced with both revenue and expenses totaling $366,000.
At $366,000 the township’s general account is balanced at $130,558 less than last year’s budget, which totaled $496,558.
The 2021 Troy Township budget shows that the municipality will receive $150,000 of its total general account revenue from income tax while $110,000 stems from real estate taxes and $63,400 is brought in from state shared revenue.
The largest costs to the township in 2021 are listed as road and bridge maintenance at $67,345, maintenance and repair of equipment at $55,500, insurance at $49,000 and public safety at $40,861 with $35,446 designated to the township’s department with the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
Troy Township’s state account is balanced as well, with revenue and expenditures both totaling $153,958.
The bulk of income recorded in the township’s state account is collected from liquid fuels funds, which total $134,578.
The three largest costs from Troy Township’s state fund are listed as repair of maintenance equipment at $60,000, maintenance of roads and bridges at $47,000 and winter maintenance at $44,000.
Last year’s Troy Township state account was balanced at $165,764.
