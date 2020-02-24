ULSTER — Thousands of people at home and in three local areas, came together Sunday evening to support Ariah Cook, an Ulster child fighting brain cancer, with prayers, candlelight vigils and music. Ariah has been in Pittsburgh for the past few weeks and has returned home after doctors told the family there was no more that could be done for her.
More than 200 people collected at Totem Park in Ulster where Ariah arrived in an Ulster/Sheshequin fire truck. Dozens of others gathered in Troy and Endicott, New York to hold satellite vigils. Michelle Johnston and Justin Raynor of Encounter Church led the Ulster vigil with country music as hundreds prayed for Ariah.
“It’s a blessing from God,” Rodney Pierce-McConnell III, Ariah’s grandfather, told The Review on Sunday. “This little girl has brought so many people together. It’s amazing they did this. I can’t thank the people enough for the love they have brought for this one little girl. I tell you what, it’s amazing the way people have come together and showed their love and their care and have supported us. There’s just not enough thanks for it, there’s really not.”
Each new day with Ariah could bring new symptoms and issues, but her family is leaning on the support from the local community to help her get through it.
“It’s heartbreaking that we don’t know what’s going to happen one day to the next with her,” Pierce-McConnell continued. “But we do know that God is watching over her and he’s got some special task for her. I’m hoping that it’s for her to bring people together.”
Ariah’s family told The Review that in the past three days since she returned from her treatments she has been overwhelmed with support from neighbors and the community as a whole. The Ulster/Sheshequin Fire Company recently added decals to all of their trucks honoring and supporting Ariah.
“She has picked up so much and has been so happy,” Pierce-McConnell said of her spirits in the past three days. “She’s literally sitting up when she couldn’t before. She’s full of energy. I’m taking her roller skating Friday.”
Amber Gray, who helped organize the vigil, along with Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, said on Sunday that she started to organize just the Ulster vigil on Monday and New Life Ministries in Endicott and Troy reached out to organize satellite vigils.
“It’s amazing that this little girl has been able to touch this many lives to begin with,” Gray remarked. “Not only is she touching people but also raising awareness for pediatric cancer by shining her light so bright. It’s beyond words. We figured it would be a decent turn out because we’ve seen how this community will turn out for Ariah, but the turnout was beyond my wildest dream.”
