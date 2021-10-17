Troy students removed the theatre seats from the C&N Bank for The Troy Sale Barn Operating Committee on Columbus Day. Even though it was their day off from school, members of the varsity football team helped remove the second floor seats of the old Half Shire Court House, which were donated by the bank to the Historic Troy Sale Barn to be used in the theatre part of the barn, according to committee member Nicole Carman. There were 300 seats on the second floor of the bank that needed to be transported to the sale barn and the committee reached out to the Troy varsity football coach, who helped rally the young players to volunteer. The eleven players that answered the call were Mason Woodward, Eli Crane, Jackson Taylor, Charles Oldroyd, Jeffrey Roy, Evan Woodward, Mason Imbt, Jayden Renzo, Kory Schucker and Anson Harris. The seats will be repaired, refurbished and installed in the theatre part of the sale barn and volunteers are still needed to help with the chair project, according to Carman.
Latest News
- Bill Clinton to be released from California hospital
- The Latest: Another record in Russia's daily virus numbers
- Joyce A. Panichi, 82
- Thomas John Ashby
- Edward Eugene Andrus, 70
- 'Lawless city?' Worry after Portland police don't stop chaos
- Fassett Grange honors 75-year member
- Pray For America honors 104th Anniversary of Fatima Miracle
Most Popular
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.