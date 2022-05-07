The Troy VFW Post 1536 and the American Legion Post 49 will once again hold their Armed Forces Day Chicken Barbecue Saturday, May 21 at the Troy Vets Club.
There are no costs for veterans and their family members.
In addition, the VFW PA Assistant Department Service Officer will be available to help with filing VA claims and to answer any questions.
Those interested in attending must RSVP by Friday, May 13 by calling the Troy Vets Club at (570) 297-3122 or by emailing troyvetsclubdianne@gmail.com.
Doors open at noon with food served at 1 p.m.
The Troy Vets Club is located at 183 Veteran Drive in Troy.
