TROY – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri announced this year it would recognize May 7 as a national VFW Day of Service. In that spirit, VFW posts around the nation were encouraged to plan a day in May for their own Day of Service.
Bill Struble, commander of VFW Post 8675 in Troy, said the declaration coincides well with a tradition the participating organizations of the Troy Vets Club have been following for years.
“They declared the Day of Service, but we’ve been holding a barbecue every year for years now so they match up well together,” Struble said.
Each year, Post 8675 holds a barbecue to recognize Armed Forces Day to honor the armed forces and those in the area that have and continue to serve. This year they plan to acknowledge the Day of Service at their Saturday event.
Veterans are more likely to volunteer in their communities and participate in local governments and charities than their civilian counterparts, the National VFW said in a statement. This continued service after leaving the U.S. armed forces is a big reason behind the Day of Service.
Struble noted that the Sons of the American Legion will be cooking the food this year. There will also be a Quilt of Valor presentation.
Post 8675 also recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Post’s charter in February.
The barbecue at the Troy Vets Club is free to all veterans and service personnel and their families. Doors open at 12 p.m. and dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
