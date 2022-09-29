Troy welcomes new building and grounds supervisor

New Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Shawn Horton was introduced at the Tuesday Troy School Board meeting.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — The Troy School District welcomed a new face to its halls at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

After accepting the retirement of longtime maintenance supervisor David Blair in July, the district and Blair had been searching for someone to take over his position at the school district.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.