Troy welcomes new building and grounds supervisor

TROY — The Troy School District welcomed a new face to its halls at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
After accepting the retirement of longtime maintenance supervisor David Blair in July, the district and Blair had been searching for someone to take over his position at the school district.
That search has ended, with Shawn Horton being hired as the new Director of Buildings and Grounds. Horton comes with a mixed background in housing and construction and had run his own private business, a diverse background school board members had said they desired in a candidate.
Blair’s final school board meeting as an employee of the district was heralded in with an acknowledgement from Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias.
“We want to start spotlighting a program or department or building each month we have a board meeting. As Dave Blair is retiring at the end of the week we thought it only right that we spotlight Dave Blair,” Elias explained.
Blair addressed the board and crowd in his typical fashion, discussing projects his department had been working on in recent weeks.
“We got the high school STEM space set up. We also installed the new bleachers in Troy Intermediate School, and I’ve been taking Shawn around showing him around and meeting people,” Blair said.
Blair has spent the last week giving Horton what he called a “crash course” in the needs of the school district’s many buildings. Blair’s final day in Troy is scheduled for Friday, whereupon Horton will take over his responsibilities.
