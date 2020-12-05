Troy woman wins third state rodeo crown

Troy Area School District alumna Marisa Gilliland has been named Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021 and thus earned her third Pennsylvania rodeo title.
Formerly Miss Teen Rodeo Pennsylvania 2017 and Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania 2019, Gilliland steps into her role as Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021 with both rodeo queen experience under her belt buckle and a passion to advocate for the sport she loves in Bradford County and across the country.
Gilliland stated that her love of rodeo expands most of her life, as once she learned how to ride horses she was “obsessed with the sport from day one.”
“It didn’t take long for me to feel confident enough to run in a rodeo, and once I did I knew it would be a lifelong addiction,” Gilliland explained, noting that she began competing regionally at Leo Gee’s Rodeo in Lawrenceville, Pa. and Reese Ranch Rodeo in Pine City, Ny. “The atmosphere and people were great so it just made me hungry for more.”
Gilliland then received her American Professional Rodeo Association card and “started traveling to bigger and more serious rodeos along with chasing and following the Bull Ride Mania Circuit,” a circuit that she has now returned to in a new capacity as Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021 is partnered with Bull Ride Mania, Sundance Arena and All American Rodeo Company LLC.
“I knew at that point rodeo would be something I couldn’t live without. I put rodeo before a lot of things, I went to a rodeo instead of my senior prom, and I’ve missed a few weddings staying dedicated to my rodeo schedule and life. Pure definition of eat, sleep, breathe rodeo,” she said.
Now, as a professional spokesperson for rodeo, Gilliland said she is especially excited to educate and advocate for the sport that has made such an impact in her life.
“I chose to compete for this title because it truly is my passion. There’s nothing I love more than educating and explaining my love for rodeo to people who might not know as much as I do about the sport,” she commented. “There is nothing in this world I’m more passionate about so to me it doesn’t feel like an everyday job. I’m living my dream job. I’m ready and excited to visit new places and see new smiling faces. I’m also extremely excited to prepare to compete for Miss Rodeo USA, I feel as though that pageant will be a huge milestone in my life.”
Gilliland relayed that with her newest rodeo title, she will travel with partner organizations and visit rodeos across the northeast, including the Troy Fair’s rodeo, as well as competing for Miss Rodeo USA 2022 in Oklahoma in January.
Encouraging children is something that Gilliland hopes to focus on most during her tenure as Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021.
“As a title holder the influence I hope to make is that kids understand that anything is possible. I didn’t come from a rodeo family, my family weren’t even agricultural type people,” Gilliland stated, adding that her family is actually from East Stroudsburg, Pa. “However I knew I wanted to be very involved with rodeo from a very young age , so I never gave up. I reached out to people who knew more than me and would just chat and talk about all kinds of things involving rodeo or horses themselves.”
“I also took opportunities when given, such as riding horses that weren’t mine, or riding horses of all kinds of levels of training, which definitely helped my horsemanship skills,” she continued. “So I want children to know if they have a goal or dream don’t ever give up. I also feel as though the younger generation of rodeo is really important to the growth we will have in the north east of his great sport. Without the younger generation the western cowboy way of life would die on this side of the country, so I think the job of a rodeo queen is very important.”
Gilliland credited her Bradford County childhood with having a large influence on her success in the rodeo queening arena.
“If my family would not have moved to Bradford County when I was a little girl I would’ve never experienced the country way of life. I honestly don’t think I’d be the same person I am today if I didn’t move here at such a young age,” she said. “I also think the friendliness of my town helped a ton. Everyone is easily approachable and willing to share their knowledge, so as an adult I have no issue approaching people and teaching them about such a great sport. I would definitely not be where I am today if people involved in the rodeo, horse, and agriculture industry weren’t so willing to lend a helping hand when it came to building my knowledge, horsemanship skills, or public speaking skills and I am forever grateful for that.”
Just as she learned valuable skills that benefit her both inside and outside the rodeo arena, Gilliland hopes others will glean life lessons from the sport as well.
“I feel like rodeo is important to Bradford county and the rest of our nation because I learned a lot about life and myself through this sport. Dreams don’t work unless you do is a very legitimate saying. (With) rodeo you have to put the work in to see the results, there’s no short cuts,” she said. “The responsibility taught through taking care of your four legged teammates is hard to find other places. Respect is also another good thing that I think comes from rodeo. You respect your animals, your competition, your rodeo companies, and all the people involved in making the show go on, because It’s not an easy job. Rodeo just comes with a lot of good qualities I think all young adults need in order to be successful.”
Gilliland encouraged other individuals interested in participating in rodeo queen competition to visit www.misskeystonestaterodeo.com.
