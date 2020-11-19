Troy's Dan Martin recognized by PSBA for 12 years of service

TROY — Troy Area School District Board of Education member Dan Martin was honored by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for over a decade of service.
PSBA representative Autumn Alleman recognized Martin during Troy School Board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alleman stated that the PSBA “Honor Roll,” which Martin was deemed a part of, was created to pay tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of long term school board members around the state.
Alleman explained that ideal school board members are “ethical, principled individual(s) with a deep desire to serve their community” and acknowledged that school boards are made up of volunteers that “work tirelessly, giving up their free time, away from their families to serve their community.”
“The Honor Roll is your association’s way of saying thank you to those individuals who exemplify leadership by giving unselfishly of their time and talents for the betterment of public schools they serve,” Alleman said.
Alleman thanked Martin for serving as a Troy Area School District Board of Education member for 12 years and stated that a certificate of appreciation will be mailed to him.
