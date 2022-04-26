ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Three people were confined in a truck when it struck a utility pole and caused active power lines to fall on it Sunday.
Athens Township police stated that officers responded around 2:07 p.m. to a report of an F-150 truck crashing into a utility pole. This led to it falling next to the truck and three live wires laying overtop in the area of Wolcott Hollow Road and Reagan Road.
The Greater Valley EMS and Athens Township Fire Department also responded to the scene. The power company turned off the electricity so that responders could help the truck’s occupants without incident, police said. All three occupants were rescued and had no injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation.
