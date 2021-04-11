Trucks, traditions and sweet treats

Troy is preparing to tap into one of the town’s sweetest spring traditions, the Endless Mountains Maple Festival.
After the event was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since its creation nearly four decades ago due to COVID-19, the 39th Annual Endless Mountains Maple Festival will return to Alparon Park from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on April 24 and 25.
Along with an array of products from local maple producers, the maple festival is scheduled to bring with it monster trucks, carnival rides, live entertainment and a brand new demolition derby.
Maple Festival organizer Cathy Jenkins said that this year’s festival will include some changes as the annual Monster Truck show has been moved to Saturday and the festival’s new demolition derby events will crash into Sunday’s schedule.
The festival’s annual all day pancake breakfast as well as pancake eating contests, a macaroni and cheese cookoff, car and bike show, magic show, home and garden show, dairy goat show and live music by The 5 Man Trio and American Idol’s Aaron Kelly will also grace the fairgrounds.
Precautions have been put in place to in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidance from he Association of Fairs and Expos, according to Jenkins, including the introduction of hand sanitizer, COVID-19 related signage, and possibly a new layout of the festival grounds.
Jenkins stated that the Maple Festival team is thrilled to see the event’s return as its 2020 cancellation had a “major impact” on the finances of Alparon Park, which is typically a $220,000 a year operation, not including large projects, and is funded completely by events, camping, facility rentals and leases.
“The people are ready to go back to something normal and be able to have fun and see their (friends). COVID has taken away entertainment from so many people and we are hearing that they are happy to have the chance to enjoy the event after the long COVID pandemic and long winter that we have experienced this year,” Jenkins said.
“Hopefully Mother nature will work with us this year and we can host some great events that are safe for people to enjoy,” she added.
Gate passes for the Endless Mountains Maple Festival will be sold for $5 each for individuals ages five and older. Gate admission does not include entrance to the monster truck show or demolition derby.
Children under five will be permitted to enter free of charge with an adult. Ride All Day wristbands will be sold for $5 each.
For more information on the 2021 Endless Mountains Maple Festival, visit maplefestivalpa.com, the event’s Facebook page or Instagram account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.