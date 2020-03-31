The simmering war of words between President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hit a new pitch Monday morning as both called into cable news programs and took turns criticizing one another for their respective responses to the coronavirus crisis.
The president, speaking via phone on the Fox & Friends program, said that Cuomo’s recent national popularity was largely sparked by federal aid to the state.
“Well, one of the reasons his numbers are high on handling it is because of the federal government, because we give him ships, and we give him ventilators, and we give him all of the things that we’re giving him,” Trump said, according to Bloomberg News.
The president also insisted that his own management of the crisis was superior to Cuomo’s.
“One of the reasons why he’s successful is because we’ve helped make him successful,” Trump said, according to USA Today. “He’s gotten good marks, but I’ve gotten great marks.”
Cuomo, meanwhile, spoke to MSNBC’s Morning Joe program and seemed incensed at comments from the president that questioned New York’s need for as many as 30,000 ventilators.
“What they still don’t get is how to run a government, how to plan an operation,” Cuomo said. “This virus has been ahead of us from day one. We’ve been playing catch up from day one. That we’re doing in New York is we know the apex is still two, three, four weeks away depending on whose projection model you use. … So he’s right, they sent 4,000 ventilators. I’m not using them today because I don’t need them today.”
The governor also bashed Trump’s remarks in the past week that had suggested the economy could potentially reopen in time for Easter. The president has since reversed course, issuing another 30-day distancing order Sunday evening.
“[Returning to normal by] Easter was never real,” he said. “So many things he says that are not real that, frankly, I don’t have the luxury of trying to decipher every message, right? … I follow projections. I follow science. I follow data. … Everything else is baloney to me. I can’t decipher the daily mumblings of the president.”
In advance of his daily briefing later in the day, Cuomo anticipated the death toll from coronavirus infection in New York was likely to cross 1,000 on Monday.
“We don’t have the numbers from last night yet, we’re putting them together, but they’re going to be up,” he said. “The number of deaths, my guess, is going to be over 1,000. … New York is the canary in the coal mine.”
Trump, during the Fox & Friends interview, did say that he thought Cuomo would be a better presidential nominee for the Democratic Party than the current favorite, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“If he’s gonna run, that’s fine, I’ve known Andrew for a long time,” Trump said. “I think he’d be a better candidate than Sleepy Joe. … I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew. I don’t mind running against Joe Biden.”
