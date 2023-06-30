Trump target Al Schmidt gets crucial approval as he moves closer to becoming Pa.’s top election official

Pennsylvania Department of State's Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt holds a press conference at the Capitol in Harrisburg.

 Commonwealth Media Services
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA‘s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

Al Schmidt, the former Philadelphia city commissioner who made national headlines in 2020 for rebuking then-President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims, is one step closer to officially becoming Pennsylvania’s top election official.

