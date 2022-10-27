TOWANDA — Many families were having fun being dressed up as their favorite characters from cartoons, video games and movies at an annual Halloween themed event in Towanda Wednesday.
The Independent Baptist Church hosted its trunk-or-treating event that saw multiple kids and their parents lined up throughout the parking lot ready to accept candy.
Families parked their vehicles along the lot and decorated them to fit the theme of their costumes as they gave out treats.
Anthony and Charese McLinko, along with their kids were dressed as various characters from the Super Mario video games. Anthony was dressed as Bowser, his wife was Princess Peach and their kids were costumed as Mario, Luigi and Toad. The family has participated in the event for as long as they have been church members, which is around five years.
“It’s always fun and we have a good time,” Anthony said. “It’s also good outreach for the community.”
The Alderfer family had an outdoors theme with the boys dressing as hunters in camouflage gear. The girls dressed as doe with antler headbands and white spots on their faces.
“We got hunters in the family, so they wanted to do hunting and we thought we can be the deer,” said Ashley Alderfer.
She stated that their costumes were also a clever way to utilize items that they already have. Alderfer said that the event always connects her family with other costumed attendees.
“It’s a small way to be a blessing to the community here,” she expressed.
From a galaxy far, far away to a local church right in Towanda was the King family dressed as characters from the Star Wars franchise. Father, Ben was Han Solo and his kids, Seth, Ava and Mya were dressed as a Jedi, Padme and Princess Leia, respectively, while his wife, Ruth wore a Yoda headband.
“It’s a beautiful night to be the Star Wars family,” Ben said.
The Wrisley family were dressed as characters from Scooby-Doo and decorated their vehicle to look like the Mystery Machine. Jeff and Carrie were Fred and Velma, while their kids Ayden and Clay were Scooby-Doo and Shaggy.
“It’s looking like a busy night, which is great,” said Jeff. “We look forward to this every year.”
