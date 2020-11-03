TOWANDA BOROUGH – The fourth annual Halloween celebration hosted by the Bradford County Branch YMCA Saturday at Towanda Elementary School was slightly different this year with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Instead of the usual Halloween party, the YMCA organized a trunk or treat for all community members.
“Our community’s safety is our first priority; however, we believe it’s important for the mental health of our children and families to still provide community services where possible” said Charity Field, district executive director at the YMCA.
This was also the fourth year that Visions Federal Credit Union sponsored the YMCA’s Halloween activities.
There were 16 trunks for participants to drive by from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween night. Many of the trunks were local businesses, teachers and families. Participants stayed in their cars and entered the trunk or treat from Lombard Street. They followed the one way and event signs over to the school parking lot.
Halloween music played throughout the event. Every person in every car got to vote for their favorite trunk on their way out. The top three winners of the trunks received gift cards to local businesses. Field said that the first place prize was a $50 gift certificate to Arey Building Supply, second place was $25 to Shore’s Sisters, and third place was $25 to Oliver’s restaurant.
A highlight of the trunk or treat was Sean Rotante of Arey’s as a headless horseman riding a wooden horse suspended on a crane. Melinda Wood, owner and designer of Arey’s, said that her “very talented gentlemen” employees built the horse in preparation for the contest aspect of the event.
“We wanted to come out and be a part of anything that the community was going to do,” Wood told The Review.
The trunk or treat brought in many families, most of them wearing costumes even though they didn’t get out of their cars.
“We can easily treat four to five-hundred cars,” Field said.
