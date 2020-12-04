The Wall That Heals and its mobile education center will be visiting Tunkhannock in the spring.
The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is part of an effort led by the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home. It will be displayed at the Tunkhannock Area Football Field between May 13 and May 16, 2021, according to a news release.
“It is with great pride that we at Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home welcome an extraordinary traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall to our hometown of Tunkhannock,” said Funeral Director Louis Marcho. “I firmly believe that the community deserves the opportunity to say thank you to some of the bravest Americans who have ever lived.”
The wall carries the names of more than 58,000 Vietnam veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, and crosses the country each year in honor of the more than 3 million men and women who served in the war, according to the release.
“We will work carefully with the host to provide a safe opportunity for the community to experience the healing and educational aspects of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”
During its visit, the wall will be available to visitors 24 hours a day. Those visiting the wall are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing to help keep volunteers, staff and other visitors safe.
The 2021 national The Wall That Heals tour is sponsored by USAA, and is able to travel across the country through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association, the trucking industry, and truck washing company Blue Beacon.
Organizers need more than 100 volunteers to set up and take down the wall, help visitors, and staff the exhibit. Volunteers will be required to wear masks. For more information about helping out, call the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home at (570) 836-3321 or email twthtunkhannock@gmail.com.
