The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths connected to the virus in Bradford County in Thursday’s update.
From the 12 new confirmed cases that were reported from Tuesday to Thursday, five seemed to be represented by long-term care facility residents and two seemed to be represented by staff members of those facilities.
The county saw 10 new COVID-19 related deaths reported to the department from Monday to Thursday.
As of Thursday, the county had seen 43 total deaths connected to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic with 23 being represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
There were nine more probable cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the DOH.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
According to Thursday’s update there had been 1,759 total confirmed cases of the virus in Bradford County since March and 386,837 so far statewide.
There were 4,982 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 statewide as of Thursday and 1,048 of those patients were being treated in the ICU according to Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine.
“Last week, I released an order related to hospitals that will trigger elective procedures to stop if triggers are met,” Dr. Levine said in a live update on Thursday afternoon, “That includes staffing, COVID-19 surge, and bed capacity.”
She said that keeping hospitals from reaching capacity amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been of the highest priority for the DOH this year.
She reported that zero hospitals in the state have reached all three triggers and that the Southwest PA region and the Keystone region coalitions have reached the staffing trigger.
In hospitals with a high number of COVID-19 patients, many staff are “diverted to patients with COVID-19 and in COVID-19 units” according to Dr. Levine.
She explained that with that, exposed staff have to quarantine at home and remain isolated if they test positive for the virus.
All Pennsylvanians will be affected if hospitals reach capacity or all three triggers. Dr. Levine said that it will directly impact the mitigation steps that people must take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the safety restrictions in their communities where healthcare workers live right there with them, and other healthcare services that people may need.
Dr. Levine advised Pennsylvanians to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 as it directly affects everyone within their communities and hospital systems.
“What this virus has shown us is that we are all interconnected and we all have a collected responsibility to each other,” she said.
To mitigate the surge in cases of COVID-19, Pennsylvanians must practice social distancing and wear masks/face coverings whenever leaving home and being around other people, according to the DOH.
