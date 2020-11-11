The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Bradford County as of Tuesday’s update.
One of the new cases seemed to be represented by a nursing home staff member. The total number of cases among the county’s nursing home staff throughout the pandemic was 51. There was no increase from the 178 cases among nursing home and personal care facility residents.
The new death did not appear to be connected to those facilities.
The county had seen a total of 1,077 cases and 20 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Twelve of the deaths have been among nursing home residents.
The county saw an increase of 60 new cases from Saturday, when there were 1,011 confirmed cases and 78 probable cases.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
There was an increase from 93 to 95 probable cases from Monday to Tuesday. The number of probable cases have slightly increased daily for weeks as the county continues through the spike of new COVID-19 cases.
The department reported that the statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases was currently 238,657. They once again reported the highest daily increase in cases with 4,361 additional positive cases confirmed before midnight on Tuesday morning.
Last week, 329,919 COVID-19 tests were reported to the DOH and 18,670 turned out to be positive cases. The department received 41,926 results up until 10 p.m. on Monday night.
The PDOH urges residents of Bradford County to practice social distancing and wear masks anywhere around other people to contain the spread of COVID-19.
