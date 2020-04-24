Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases identified at Elderwood (free to read)

WAVERLY — Increased testing at Elderwood at Waverly uncovered 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the skilled nursing facility’s total to 52 confirmed cases to date, according to an update Friday from Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
In addition, as Sauerbrey reported the county’s fifth COVID-19 death, she said all five deaths were residents at Elderwood.
“My heart goes out to all of the family members who have lost loved ones to this virus, as well as to the staff at Elderwood that have endured the loss of the residents who they cared for deeply,” she said.
Guthrie has been helping with the increased testing at Elderwood, which has uncovered cases with residents who could be asymptomatic. Testing has also been implemented for all staff. Fourteen staff members have tested positive to date, although Sauerbrey noted that only five of those staff members are Tioga County residents.
In all, the county has had 89 confirmed cases with 21 having recovered.
