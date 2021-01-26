Twenty-seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County (free to read)

There were 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were four more confirmed cases among residents of long-term care facilities, bringing the total to 280 since March 2020.
One more confirmed case was reported among a staff member of those facilities on Friday, marking 73 total confirmed cases among long-term care facility staff members in the county.
The update came with two more probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
Monday’s increase in confirmed cases brought the county to 3,239 total confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county has seen 65 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 29 being represented by long-term care facility residents.
The latest update from Bradford County Manor on Monday reported zero new confirmed resident cases in the facility since Dec. 9, 2020.There were 96 residents that were considered recovered from the virus; some have since gone home and some were prior COVID admits.
The cumulative total of confirmed cases among manor residents remained at 123 since Sept. 19, 2020.
There has not been an increase in confirmed cases among manor staff since Jan. 7. The manor reported that it continues to monitor staff for COVID-19 symptoms and get them tested.
All staff who have been infected by COVID-19 are considered recovered.
The manor administered the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents last week and the second round is scheduled for Feb. 9.
The DOH reported 3,976 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania on Monday and 3,934 more new confirmed cases reported statewide on Sunday.
The two-day increase brought the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the state to 807,867.
There were 3,910 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, including 790 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, according to the DOH.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday showed the lowest numbers in weeks, with a statewide percent-positivity of 10.5% and 66 counties at the substantial rate of transmission.
“After six straight weeks of all 67 counties reporting in the substantial level of transmission, we now have one county moving into the low level of transmission category – a great sign of progress,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “But there is still more work for us to do and we must not become complacent. I believe we can keep up these best public health practices to continue to bring the transmission of COVID-19 down in our communities, keep each other safe, and move forward with rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The percent-positivity, which was collected from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, showed Bradford County (11.6%), Wyoming (9.7%), Lycoming (12.4%), Tioga (6.7%), Susquehanna (12.1%) at decreased rates of percent-positivity.
Sullivan County was the only neighboring county with a reported increase in percent-positivity at 11.3% from 5.9% last week.
