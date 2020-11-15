Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Bradford County (free to read)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more COVID-19 related death in Bradford County. None of these appeared to be connected to nursing homes or personal care facilities.
The PDOH also once again reported the highest number of confirmed positive cases in a single day with 5,551 positive tests received by midnight on Saturday morning. At the time of Saturday’s update the statewide total was up to 259,938.
They reported that 366,928 COVID-19 tests were sent in last week and 30,437 came back as positive cases.
Bradford County was at that time, up to 1,197 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The department reported 26 new cases on Saturday, 28 on Friday and 22 on Thursday. The COVID-19 related death count has increased over the course of those three days; the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county since March was 20 as of Thursday’s update, 22 on Friday, 24 on Saturday and 25 on Sunday.
This significant spike in serious cases in Bradford County and the state should urge residents to wear their masks whenever leaving home, abide by social distancing guidelines and avoid large gatherings especially as we enter the holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.