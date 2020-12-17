There were 22 new confirmed cases and 58 new probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
The jump in probable cases brought the county to 378 probable cases, up 72 since last week.
The county saw 240 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week, and 458 confirmed cases in the past two weeks.
Wednesday’s increase in cases brought the county to 2,188 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
So far, there have been 234 confirmed cases among long-term care facility residents and 59 among staff members.
There have been 49 COVID-19 related deaths in Bradford County and 27 have been confirmed to be representative of long-term care facility residents.
There were 10,049 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the DOH from across the state by midnight on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 519,369.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals was once again double the peak in the spring, with 6,295 residents hospitalized with the virus and 1,264 of them undergoing treatment in the ICU.
On Wednesday, the DOH reported that seven more hospitals in Pennsylvania received shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed among healthcare workers.
“These first doses of vaccine are being given specifically to health care workers through hospitals,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said, “Hospitals are making arrangements to implement these vaccinations, not only to their own frontline staff but to other high-priority recipients. The number of people we can immunize truly depends on how quickly the manufacturers can make the vaccine.”
The vaccine will be distributed in three phases. Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, this first phase may take several months, according to the DOH.
“Initial administration of doses will be according to the ACIP recommendations of vaccine administration to healthcare workers, residents and staff in long term care facilities,” Wednesday’s update from the DOH read.
