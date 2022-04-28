A local foundation has named the former YMCA director as its new program officer.
Charity Field has become the program officer of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. She started the role on April 12, which entails managing grants programs. The organization aims to create “philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future,” the foundation stated.
She has over 20 years of nonprofit experience, which includes her previous role as district executive director for the River Valley Regional YMCA Bradford County Branch. During her tenure, she added 24/7 access to YMCA facilities, introduced several chronic disease programs, increased aquatics programming and childcare. Overall, she was instrumental in growing the YMCA’s programs and services for all ages.
“Charity is passionate about helping families and individuals and she is joining the Foundation at the perfect time to advance our philanthropic work,” said Suzanne Lee, the foundation’s president. “She has led programs that function alongside staff and volunteers, which shows the creativity and collaboration we are looking for at the Foundation.”
She lives in Sayre with her husband and two children, and is also a member of The Rotary Club of Towanda and the Bradford County Children & Youth Services Board.
“Charity brings an existing connection to many of our local and regional partners. The Foundation has recently experienced the largest growth in its history. We are looking ahead building a strong capacity for the generous donors in our communities committed to finding solutions to our most pressing needs,” said Tom Shoemaker, the chairman of the foundation’s board.
The foundation serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, as well as Tioga County, New York. It manages over 150 funds valued at $12 million and has awarded over $1.5 million in grants and scholarships to help hundreds of people in the Twin Tiers.
For more information on the foundation’s work in the community, contact Suzanne Lee at (570) 888-4759, by email at slee@twintierscf.org or go to www.twintierscf.org.
