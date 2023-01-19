Two bids received for Sysock property demolition

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The demolition of a flood damaged property in New Albany Borough is down to two contractors.

Borough Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman announced that two contractors have placed their bids to demolish the former Sysock residence on Wyalusing-New Albany Road near South Branch Towanda Creek. He made the announcement during the council’s Wednesday meeting.

