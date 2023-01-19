Two bids received for Sysock property demolition

NEW ALBANY — The demolition of a flood damaged property in New Albany Borough is down to two contractors.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman announced that two contractors have placed their bids to demolish the former Sysock residence on Wyalusing-New Albany Road near South Branch Towanda Creek. He made the announcement during the council’s Wednesday meeting.
The property was flooded on Aug. 14, 2018 during the countywide storms that damaged multiple properties and residences.
The damaged property was bought out by FEMA before it was deeded over to New Albany Borough. Bradford County is arranging the demolition and was accepting bids for the project until Jan. 9. The county commissioners will decide who ultimately receives the bid, Hindman stated.
One of the contractors made a bid of around $36,000, while the other was around $187,000, according to Hindman. The names of the two contractors were not revealed.
“Hopefully the county has already awarded the contract,” Hindman said.
He added that he will provide an update as soon as the borough receives further information.
