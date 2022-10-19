generic crime

OVERTON — Two Bloomsburg, Pa. men face charges for allegedly committing around 50 burglaries in the counties of Bradford, Columbia and Sullivan.

Colton Blair Oppel, 31, and Joshua Vincent Yeick, 30, were arrested in Sullivan County by Pennsylvania State Police based in Laporte, according to court documents. Their arrests were in connection to the investigation of multiple robberies in the region.

