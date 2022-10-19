OVERTON — Two Bloomsburg, Pa. men face charges for allegedly committing around 50 burglaries in the counties of Bradford, Columbia and Sullivan.
Colton Blair Oppel, 31, and Joshua Vincent Yeick, 30, were arrested in Sullivan County by Pennsylvania State Police based in Laporte, according to court documents. Their arrests were in connection to the investigation of multiple robberies in the region.
In Bradford County, state police responded to and proceeded to investigate four specific break-ins that happened on May 27, 2021 around 4:12 p.m., court documents show. Oppel and Yeick allegedly broke into a cabin on Grouse Run Road in Overton Township through a front porch window, police said. Items stolen included electronics, firearms, ammunition and clothes.
Police said that troopers canvased the area and discovered that a nearby property was also burglarized in a similar way. The second home’s front porch window was also shattered and appeared to be the entry point. Items stolen from this residence included a first aide kit, medications, a snake bite kit and a custom hunting knife.
A third home was discovered to have been broken into on Minersville Road, court documents show. Police noticed that the home had a “damaged door/window pane.” Items taken from the residence included medications, coins, a spotlight and alcohol.
The fourth and final residence that was burglarized was also on Minersville Road, police said. Authorities saw a broken lock to a detached garage with the door open, as well as a broken sliding glass door of the residence.
When both men were arrested, they confessed to committing around 50 burglaries in the region, including the four in Bradford County, according to court documents.
Oppel and Yeick each face charges that include four counts of felony burglary: overnight accommodation with no person present, four counts of felony criminal trespass: break into structure and four counts of criminal mischief: damage property.
Each has bail set for $50,000. Court documents show that they are currently in the Columbia County Correctional Facility. In Bradford County, both men were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr. Yeick was arraigned on Oct. 17, while Oppel was arraigned on Oct. 13.
Both will have preliminary hearings on Oct. 26 before Carr with Yeick’s scheduled for 8:30 a.m., while Oppel’s will be held at 9 a.m.
