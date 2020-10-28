Two cases of COVID-19 reported in Troy Area School District since Saturday

TROY — Troy Area School District has reported two more positive cases of COVID-19 in students and staff within the last week.
According to updates posted on the school’s website and social media accounts, the school received news on Saturday, Oct. 24 that an employee at Troy Intermediate School had tested positive for COVID-19.
The school reported that the last day the TIS employee was in school was Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Troy officials noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Health was notified and that all close contacts to the case were notified and will be quarantining at home until November 4th with remote learning available.
Another positive case of COVID-19, this time in a Troy High School student, was reported on Tuesday.
The last day the student was in school was Tuesday, October 19th, according to the online updates.
Troy stated that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been notified and that all close contacts to the case will be quarantining at home until November 2nd with remote learning available to them.
“Our goal is to provide in-person learning for the rest of the students within our district, while taking the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” the online updates, signed by Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair said. “As a community, the key to our success is to continue working together as we strive to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe and healthy.”
Troy Area School District will continue to provide transportation to the Northern Tier Career Center, including during the school-wide remote learning day on Friday, Oct. 30.
