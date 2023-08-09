NEW ALBANY — Two people from Uniondale, Pa. face animal cruelty charges for allegedly locking up six canines inside a condemned New Albany residence for a long period of time.
Jeffrey K. Decker, 39, and Karen Ann Decker, 34, were both arraigned before Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 6 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. They each face six counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals: torture and six counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
On June 7, Pennsylvania State Police learned that multiple dogs were inside an empty Main Street house formally occupied by the Deckers, according to court documents. Troopers arrived at the house and heard multiple dogs barking inside. They contacted the Deckers who eventually arrived and unlocked the front door for them. Inside the house, police saw dogs in cages with severe signs of neglect. One of the dogs was a malnourished beagle with protruding ribs, backbone and hips.
Troopers had difficulty breathing inside the house due to the overwhelming odor of “water damage, suspected black mold and dog feces,” court documents show. All windows were closed, which deprived the dogs of fresh air. The dogs were removed from their cages and five were placed in the back of the State Dog Warden’s vehicle.
Police spoke with the Deckers at the scene. They stated that “the dogs were caged inside the home for at least 24 hours at a time without being let outside to use the bathroom, and without fresh food or water for several weeks,” according to police.
The Deckers moved out of the house because it was condemned for “black mold issues,” police said. They were not allowed to have the dogs at their new residence, so they kept them locked up in their old one. Both stated that they made “daily trips to the residence to take care of the dogs.” Their new residence was around two hours away. Both admitted that they haven’t “taken care of the dogs like [they] should.”
“On scene, one dog was returned to the owners. The other five dogs were transported by the State Dog Warden to an animal shelter in Ulster, Pa. to be evaluated,” according to court documents. “Days later, one more dog, the pit bull, was released from the shelter back to the owner due to its being aggressive in nature.”
State police determined that the Deckers “both knowingly and intentionally left all six dogs in cages without fresh food or water” in a “tortuous manner,” court documents show.
Both of their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 before Judge Hurley.
