NEW ALBANY — Two people from Uniondale, Pa. face animal cruelty charges for allegedly locking up six canines inside a condemned New Albany residence for a long period of time.

Jeffrey K. Decker, 39, and Karen Ann Decker, 34, were both arraigned before Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 6 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. They each face six counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals: torture and six counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

