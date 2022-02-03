A Waverly man and Johnson City woman both faces charges related to alleged U-Haul truck robberies.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that the Tioga County (New York) Sheriff’s Office contacted them to assist in the investigation that involved two suspects.
The robberies were allegedly committed by 30-year-old Victoria Sue Kipp and 24-year-old Jason Alan Widrig by using various names and emails to make online truck reservations. They proceeded to break into lock boxes to avoid payment and stole the trucks, according to court documents.
There were two U-Haul trucks taken in New York state and returned to Foote’s Tire and Auto Service in South Waverly, court documents show.
Sayre police said that U-Haul contacted them and reported that another reservation was made at Foote’s on Jan. 27. Surveillance was conducted at the business and Widrig was seen leaving a vehicle and walked over to a key box where he pried it open and stole a truck key. Police converged on Widrig as he tried to start a U-Haul truck to leave.
Both were arraigned by District Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Widrig was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor charges of possession of instrument of a crime with intent and criminal mischief. His bail was set at $50,000.
Kipp was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and her bail was set at $30,000.
Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for next Tuesday.
