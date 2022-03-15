SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre man and Athens woman both face felonies for allegedly stealing a rental car.
David Adrian Bouckley, 48, and Jessica Rose Hernandez-Gonzalez, 24, failed to return a gray 2021 Chevrolet Malibu to Enterprise and continued using it, according to Sayre Borough police. The vehicle was listed as stolen by the Horseheads Police Department. An Enterprise employee stated that Bouckley was contacted to return the car because it was reported stolen since he refused to return it.
On Thursday, OnStar employees tracked the vehicle and found it at the Family Dollar on South Keystone Avenue. The vehicle was gone when police arrived on scene, but OnStar employees told them that the car was driven to Hoover Street and later to the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart, according to police.
Police identified the car at the gas pumps and Hernandez-Gonzalez as the driver. Bouckley came out of the store and told officers that he was on his way to return the car. Hernandez-Gonzalez’s purse was searched and police found a small amount of methamphetamine inside it, police said.
Both face charges of felony receiving stolen property, while Hernandez-Gonzalez faces an additional charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
They were both remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, March 22.
