NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — An Athens man and Towanda woman both faces felonies for stealing a truck together in North Towanda Township.
Jason Patrick Murray, 40, and Nancy Benjamin, 33, allegedly stole a Chevrolet Silverado from a residence on Benjamin Lane between July 3 to 4, 2021, according to court documents obtained Wednesday.
The victim was out of town at the time and stated that no one had permission to use the truck while he was gone. The truck keys were inside the vehicle at the presumed time of the theft. The victim suspected Benjamin of the theft because she was aware of the keys’ location, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Benjamin told a witness that Murray stole someone’s ATV and sold it for $200. She also told the witness that if she could steal a car and sell it in Philadelphia then she would. On July 8, state police recovered the truck near North 5th Street and West Cumberland Street in Philadelphia, court documents show.
During the investigation, latent fingerprints that were found in the truck belonged to Benjamin and Murray, state police said.
Both face charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles.
They were remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility. Murray has his bail set at $35,000, while Benjamin’s is set at $25,000. Both of their preliminary hearings were scheduled for Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.