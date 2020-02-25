SAYRE BOROUGH — According to the Sayre Borough Police Department, after being put in handcuffs on Feb. 17, a woman going down for traffic violations sold out her companion which led to multiple charges.
Upon running a vehicle’s license plate, police were able to identify that it had a suspended registration. After pulling the vehicle over, the police were given a false name of a relative by the passenger, who lacked proper identification, while the driver’s ID named them as Erin Harrigan.
Harrigan had an active warrant for her arrest and a suspended driver’s license. The false name given to the officer pulled up a relative of the passenger who currently has a suspended license as well. Harrigan was then placed under arrest and after a search that turned up nothing she was placed in the patrol car. It was at this time Harrigan revealed that her passenger had lied about her identity.
Upon questioning the passenger about their age, the officer found the passenger did not know her own age, even after repeated attempts. After an open door revealed needles, the passenger was placed under arrest and then identified herself as Heather Lynn Johnson.
A search of the vehicle revealed more needles, two of which were “loaded,” a small plastic container of crystal-like residue, cotton filters, and a hypodermic needle cap. A search of Johnson’s bag revealed pills and two social security cards. Both women will be facing charges.
