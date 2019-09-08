Two people are in the Bradford County Correctional Facility following a disturbance at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Sayre police were initially called to the hospital’s intensive care unit on Aug. 31 for a report of a man fighting with hospital staff. When they arrived, police said 28-year-old Mikel Jacob Apgar of Waverly was arguing with a doctor and nurse. According to witness statements referenced in the police report, one staff member was kicked in the abdomen twice.
Apgar was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault.
Additional misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were filed against Apgar after police arrived to take him into custody upon his discharge and he became hostile. Apgar ended up being held at Taser point and placed in a transport belt, but continued to yell obscenities while being escorted out of the hospital.
Police said 34-year-old Sarah M. Hollenbeck of Waverly was also in the hospital room, but refused to leave when asked, would not let go of the bed, and yelled obscenities. Hollenbeck continued to yell after being escorted into the hallway and tried elbowing the accompanying officer in the face, police added, prompting the female officer to put her against the wall and place her in handcuffs. Police added that Hollenbeck continued yelling until she arrived at the police station.
She was charged with misdemeanor obstruct administration of law/other government function, simple assault, disorderly conduct.
Both are scheduled for Sept. 17 preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
