CANTON — A man and woman from Canton Borough face charges for alleged child abuse that occurred at their residence.

Shawn Michael Miller, 44, and Tina Ann Miller, 39, are accused of assaulting a child late last year. On Nov. 10, 2021, Canton Borough Police Chief Doug Seeley received a call from Canton High School regarding the Miller’s children, according to court documents. Seeley was told that the children had marks on them, which led him to call Child and Youth Services for a caseworker. He went to the Miller’s residence with the caseworker and arranged for that individual to interview the children.

