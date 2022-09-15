CANTON — A man and woman from Canton Borough face charges for alleged child abuse that occurred at their residence.
Shawn Michael Miller, 44, and Tina Ann Miller, 39, are accused of assaulting a child late last year. On Nov. 10, 2021, Canton Borough Police Chief Doug Seeley received a call from Canton High School regarding the Miller’s children, according to court documents. Seeley was told that the children had marks on them, which led him to call Child and Youth Services for a caseworker. He went to the Miller’s residence with the caseworker and arranged for that individual to interview the children.
After they left the residence, Shawn Miller was angered that the children spoke with the caseworker, police said. He allegedly punched one of the kids, which caused the child to hit his head against a wall. Miller threw him on the floor and banged his head off it about three times until he blacked out. As the child was on the floor, Tina Miller kicked him in the ribs and hip area. The child didn’t know his name “for a while after the incident” and had bruises on his face, court documents show.
Later that night, Shawn Miller called one of the kids’ grandparents and sounded “out of control,” police said. This led the grandparent to go to Miller’s residence in an attempt to retrieve the children from him. The grandparent described Shawn Miller as “a very violent and out of control person.” Shawn and Tina Miller also allegedly made the children “stand in a corner for hours without using the bathroom” and it made them dizzy, court documents show.
Tina Miller faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault: grading, victim under 12 and misdemeanor endangering welfare of children: parent/guardian.
Shawn Miller faces charges of felony aggravated assault: victim less than 13, misdemeanor knowledge or intends to obstruct child abuse report, misdemeanor simple assault: grading, victim under 12 and misdemeanor endangering welfare of children: parent/guardian.
Shawn Miller also faces fraud charges in another criminal case. Specifically, he faces additional charges of felony access device fraud and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking or disposition.
On Aug. 2, 2021, the Office of State Inspector General discovered transactions made on an EBT card assigned to an individual who died on July 4, 2021, according to court documents. The deceased did not authorize anyone to use their card, which was used seven times to purchase $555.05 worth of items. Video footage shows Miller using the card to purchase $116.95 worth of items at Walmart on July 25, 2021. He also used a second EBT card at the time that didn’t belong to him, police stated.
Shawn Miller was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000. His formal arrangement is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Evan Williams III.
Tina Miller was also remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $80,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
