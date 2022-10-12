generic local

SAYRE — Two surgeons for The Guthrie Clinic have recently received a major honor from a prestigious scientific organization.

Robert D. Fanelli and Burt Cagir were both inducted into the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators. The organization seeks “to play a leadership role in advancing the science and practice of education across all surgical specialties, promoting the highest achievements in the lifetimes of surgeons,” according to its website. Both surgeons were inducted in Chicago during the academy’s first in-person ceremony since 2019.