SAYRE — Two surgeons for The Guthrie Clinic have recently received a major honor from a prestigious scientific organization.
Robert D. Fanelli and Burt Cagir were both inducted into the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators. The organization seeks “to play a leadership role in advancing the science and practice of education across all surgical specialties, promoting the highest achievements in the lifetimes of surgeons,” according to its website. Both surgeons were inducted in Chicago during the academy’s first in-person ceremony since 2019.
“I am proud that two of our most distinguished surgeons have been recognized by the American College of Surgeons by being inducted into this elite group,” said Dr. Frederick Bloom, the Guthrie Medical Group president. “Dr. Fanelli and Dr. Cagir are helping to educate the next generation of surgeons and it is a great honor to have them work on Guthrie’s surgical team.”
Fanelli specializes in general surgery, minimally invasive surgery and interventional endoscopy. His procedures take place at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, as well as the Same Day Surgery Center in Horseheads, N.Y. He serves as the vice chair of Strategy & Innovation for Guthrie’s Department of Surgery. Fanelli is also the chief of both Minimally Invasive Surgery and Surgical Endoscopy at RPH. He was inducted as a member of the academy.
Cagir practices at RPH and specializes in general surgery, surgical oncology and colorectal surgery. He has served as General Surgery Program director at RPH for the last six years. Cagir will soon become the clinical dean for the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine for medical students at The Guthrie Clinic. He was inducted as an associate member of the academy.
