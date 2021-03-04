Two leaks found in Troy Borough water

TROY — Troy Borough officials have identified two leaks in the town’s water system.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close announced that there is one leak on Exchange Street in Troy and another from a hydrant near Troy High School.
Close stated that both leaks are estimated to be losing 10,000 to 15,000 gallons of water per day.
Repair of the hydrant and related water line will likely take place early this spring, according to Close, who noted that the borough will coordinate with Troy Area School District before the repair begins.
Close said that there is not yet a date set for the repair of the leak on Exchange Street, but that it will take place “as soon as possible and very dependent on the weather.”
Close stated that costs for the repairs are estimated to be $6,000 to $8,000 for the hydrant and water line near the high school and $1,500 t0 $2,000 to fix the leak on Exchange Street.
The leaks will have no effect on the water system as a whole but have heightened water costs due to loss of treated water, according to Close.
