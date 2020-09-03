Two Bradford County locals were left with suspected serious injuries after a two vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle this weekend.
According to police records, the crash occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. on Sunday on State Route 367 at the intersection of Board Road in Tuscarora Township.
Police documents show that a 1995 Honda motorcycle being driven by Addison J. Hall, 19, of Laceyville and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Atkinson D. Canfield, 24, of Laceyville collided head on as Hall was exiting a single lane bridge as Canfield was about to enter it.
Both Hall and Florence A. Murray, 46, of Wyalusing who was a passenger on the motorcycle, were thrown from the vehicle.
Hall was flown to Geisinger Wyoming Valley with serious injury and Murray was flown to Robert Packer Hospital with an injury, according to police records.
Canfield reported no injuries.
Police documents state that the crash is still under investigation.
