Two longtime Towanda school district employees retire

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District is saying goodbye to two employees who have shown commitment and dedication to the local schools.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey made the announcements during the Towanda school board meeting on June 19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District is saying goodbye to two employees who have shown commitment and dedication to the local schools.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey made the announcements during the Towanda school board meeting on June 19.
School board secretary Cheryl Vaughn is retiring after dedicating over 42 years of service to the district. She is a Towanda graduate who went to Elmira Business School before starting her career as a secretary for the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission.
In 1980, Vaughn was hired as secretary to Towanda Middle School Principal Ed Branish. She also worked for the business manager starting in 1993 prior to serving as a secretary for the superintendent in 2003. For 20 years she worked with superintendents that have included Don Butler, Diane Place, Steve Gobble, Amy Martell and Peachy. During the June 19 meeting, Peachey stated that Vaughn significantly helped him when he first started out.
“Just a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience. A true go-to person,” he described.
Peachey and the board members thanked Vaughn with a round of applause.
He also acknowledged the retirement of longtime district aide Alice Abma. She has worked for the district for 25 years. Abma was originally hired as an aide for Mulberry Street School in 1998 before working at Towanda’s middle and high schools.
She worked extensively in the life skills classroom with multiple students, according to Peachey. He described her approach as firm yet fair and she encouraged kids to get better. Abma also helped life skills students at Northern Tier Career Center in programs that included food prep and building construction.
TASD will hold its next school board meeting on Aug. 21 as part of its regular session.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.