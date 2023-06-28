Two longtime Towanda school district employees retire

The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education announced two retirements on June 19.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District is saying goodbye to two employees who have shown commitment and dedication to the local schools.

Superintendent Dennis Peachey made the announcements during the Towanda school board meeting on June 19.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.