Two men charged after firearm was taken onto Troy Area School District property

Charges are pending against two Troy men after one took a firearm onto property owned by Troy Area School District late last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police records.
Police documents show that Joseph Wisniewski, 55, of Troy and Shane Case, 38, of Troy both have criminal charges pending against them following an incident on April 22.
At approximately 10:11 p.m. last Thursday, police responded to a residence on Veterans Drive in Troy Borough after reports that a man, later identified as Wisniewski, “had brandished a handgun” in the area, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
State police records state that Case had followed Wisniewski for approximately 18 miles before exiting his vehicle in the driveway of Wisniewski’s home with a baseball bat.
Wisniewski then retrieved a firearm from his house and followed Case into the W.R. Croman parking lot, where he “brandished” the gun and Case fled from the area, police documents show.
According to state police, Wisniewski will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property, terroristic threats and harassment and Case will be charged with terroristic threats and harassment through the court of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
A statement from Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair addressing the incident was published to the district’s website and Facebook page on Monday afternoon, after the school had received multiple questions about occurrence. “Thanks for being a supportive and caring community if you have any other questions or questions, please feel free to reach out to us,” the statement read.
