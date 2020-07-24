The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two more confirmed cases in Bradford County Thursday, bringing the county’s total of additional cases from over the past two weeks to 12.
To date, Bradford County has had 64 confirmed cases, seven probable cases, and three COVID-19-related deaths. More than 4,600 residents have tested negative.
Statewide, the department reported an additional 962 positive cases and 16 new deaths compared to the day prior.
As Pennsylvania works to undercut recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Department of Health Dr. Rachel Levine stressed the importance of people wearing masks to help control the spread of the virus.
“We need people to do the right thing,” Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during Thursday’s press briefing. “The right thing is if you are out in public, in any setting — particularly indoors, but also outdoors — wear a mask. That’s going to protect your loved ones, that’s going to protect your family and your community, and allow us the best chance to get kids to school.”
When asked about whether or not the state is looking to enforce mask wearing more strictly like some other states, Levine said she and Gov. Tom Wolf have had conversations, but with many different situations to consider, it would be “impossible to enforce it completely.”
Meanwhile, she also noted how testing has significantly increased throughout the state, averaging nearly 19,000 test results per day over the pasts. A few times during the past week, the number exceeded 20,000, she said.
With results from national commercial laboratories currently delayed to between five and seven days, Levine ultimately hopes for reliable, rapid testing that could be conducted at home, but said the rapid testing currently available has not been very accurate. She anticipates that better rapid testing could be available by October, “but we’ll see when they become available and we’ll do everything we can to access those tests.”
