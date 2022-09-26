Two new COVID-19 deaths, cases increase in county (free to read)

There have been two new deaths in Bradford County that are related to the COVID-19 virus since the last state dashboard.
The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 have increased to 219 since the pandemic began. The last period of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard displayed 217 total deaths within the county. Pennsylvania has had 47,098 overall deaths related to COVID-19.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Sept. 14 to 20:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 128 to 142.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 212.2 to 235.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 13.9% to 14%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 9.4 to 10.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: zero to 0.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.8% to 1.5%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 13,841 to 13,112.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 108.1 to 102.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 15.6% to 14.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,151.7 to 1,156.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 56.1 to 53.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.9% to 1.0.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 121 to 128, the incidence rate of 200.6 to 212.2, and the PCR rate of 13.7% to 13.9%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 12,411 to 13,841 and the incidence rate from 96.9 to 108.1.
The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard lists Bradford County as a high transmission area. This categorization has persisted throughout the course of the pandemic. Nearby counties that are categorized as medium transmission include Tioga, Susquehanna and Wyoming. Sullivan County is listed as a low transmission area.
There are 24,689 residents of Bradford County who are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. The overall commonwealth has over 8.5 million people fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.