After Bradford County held steady at 52 confirmed cases to date for a week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health upped that number to 54 in Wednesday’s COVID-19 reporting.
Meanwhile, the county continues to have seven probable cases and three coronavirus-related deaths. More than 4,000 residents have tested negative for the virus.
Across the state, there were 994 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported and 26 new deaths. The Department of Health noted that Tuesday had the highest number of diagnostic test results reported for a single day with 28,800.
There have also been significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially those 19 to 24 years old, who now make up 8% of positive cases to date across the state, according to the DOH. In the north central region that includes Bradford County, these cases have increased from 8% in April to nearly 13% so far in July. Thirty-seven percent of cases are among those ages 25 to 49, with nearly 24% ages 50 to 64, and nearly 26% in the highest risk group of those ages 65 and older.
