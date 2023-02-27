Two new COVID deaths in Bradford County [free to read]

Recent state data features two new COVID-19 related-deaths have occurred within Bradford County.
This report features data from the recent period of Feb. 15 to 21 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Feb. 8 to 14. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
Bradford County now has a total of 232 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Pennsylvania overall has seen an increase of 113 COVID-related deaths since the last dashboard period. The commonwealth now has a total of 50,168 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Nationwide, over 1.1 million Americans have died from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 cases decreased by five in Bradford County, according to the recent dashboard period. Specifically, cases decreased from 94 to 89.
Pennsylvania overall has seen a decrease in COVID cases from 7,997 to 7,253.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, there was an increase of seven fully vaccinated residents in Bradford County. This brings the total number of fully vaccinated residents to 25,525, which is 42.3% of the county’s population of 60,323. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania currently has around 8.7 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 94 to 89.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 157 to 148.7.
• PCR testing positivity rate remained the same at 11.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 15.6 to 17.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators remained the same at zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.9% to 1.5%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 7,997 to 7,253.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 61.6 to 55.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.2% to 11.8%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,117.1 to 1,158.4.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 46.1 to 50.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.8% to 0.9%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include: Bradford County: PCR rate from 11.5% to 11.6%. Pennsylvania: New cases from 7,808 to 7,997 and the incidence rate of 60.1 to 61.6.
According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard, Bradford County remains classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Eight high transmission counties include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour and York. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
