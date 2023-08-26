Northeast Pennsylvania will gain two new state troopers to serve and protect the local region.
Justus J. Cole and Wade R. Hursh will join Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police, which covers the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and Luzerne. Both are expected to report to Troop P on Sept. 5. They are recent graduates of the 167th class of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey. Both are from a group of 50 cadets that graduated from the academy.
“These women and men completed one of the nation’s most comprehensive and intense basic training courses and are now prepared to join the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, the state police commissioner. “The 167th Cadet Class exemplifies the Academy’s commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to the continued safety and security of Pennsylvania.”
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the following five cadets earned awards at a ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County on Friday:
• Brody M. Moore: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications. He also earned the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
• Aaron J. Mylan: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.
• Thomas L. Walutes III: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
• Marten L. Weston: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
• Andrew M. Zaborowski: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
The new troopers and their assigned stations include:
Troop B: Matthew L. DeChicchis, Anthony M. Fannie.
Troop E: Collin E. Askins, Jaden R. Blasco, Jake L. Cuny, Daniel E. Kline Jr. and Jason D. Taylor.
Troop F: Charles G. Ball, Emily J. Harsomchuck, Philip V. Kyle, Aaron J. Mylan, Caleb B. Smith and Jacob T. Walker.
Troop H: Holly M. Bayliss, Coulton R. Berry, Caileigh G. Bolin, Emily N. Boozel, Ethan M. Everetts, Kyle M. Heller, Jesse T. Lee, Brody M. Moore, Tanner M. Nelson, Cameron S. Norris, Kyle D. Reese and Scott A. Urban.
Troop J: Matthew A. Perri.
Troop K: Bryan O. Aviles-Ortiz, Michael J. Bartosiewicz, Roy U. Jalloh, Matthew T. Kost, Zachary M. Lesniak, Francesco S. Mazza, Serena A. McConaughey, Andrew J. Moreton, Gregory A. Naugle, Sarah A. Rushmore, Jermaine J. Smith and Andrew M. Zaborowski.
Troop L: Brody T. Myers, Caleb M. Oestrike and Isaiah N. Owens.
Troop N: Peter P. Gutowski Jr., Ryan M. Kelly, Tara F. Roden, Thomas L. Walutes, III and Marten L. Weston.
