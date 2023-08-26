Northeast Pennsylvania will gain two new state troopers to serve and protect the local region.

Justus J. Cole and Wade R. Hursh will join Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police, which covers the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and Luzerne. Both are expected to report to Troop P on Sept. 5. They are recent graduates of the 167th class of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey. Both are from a group of 50 cadets that graduated from the academy.