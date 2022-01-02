Two Rivers State Park ushers in new year with self-guided hike

WAVERLY — A regional park has started off the new year with an outdoor activity to get people physically active in Waverly.
The Two Rivers State Park held their 11th annual First Day Hike on the morning of New Year’s Day, which included over 20 people braving the wet and muddy terrain to explore the park’s trails.
The activity is part of a statewide event throughout New York that is meant to promote local parks and for people to connect with nature, according to Tori Srnka, the park supervisor.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s hike was conducted as a self-guided one, in which participants were free to choose what trails to take and for how long, said Srnka.
“In years past, we have always done a guided hike, so this year we are doing it a little differently,” she said. “It’s nice to see people are still involved and want to be here with their friends and family.”
The trails connect to the village park of Waverly Glen and is also home to a waterfall, according to the park’s website.
Srnka said that she hopes the turnout of the 11th annual event is a sign that the hike will endure and remain as a New Year’s Day tradition for years to come.
