New York State Police responded to a major car crash on Route 17 in the Waverley-Barton area on Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 3:51 p.m. and led to the roadway being closed between exits 60 and 62 during the response and investigation.
According to New York State Police, an SUV was traveling in the right lane of Route 17 east when the vehicle struck the guide-rail on the right side of the road. The SUV then went into the path of a pick-up truck in the left lane, was struck, and then went into the path of a tractor trailer in the right lane and was T-boned.
The female driver and male passenger of the SUV, who were not immediately identified, were both transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre in serious condition.
The drivers of the pick-up truck and tractor trailer did not report any injuries.
State troopers were assisted by off-duty EMS members in the area, who stopped and assisted the occupants of the vehicle before Greater Valley EMS arrived.
Members of the Waverly Police Department, New York State Department of Transportation, Waverly-Barton Fire Department, South Waverly Fire Department, Nichols Fire Department, Sayre Fire Department, and Sayre Police Department also assisted at the scene.
