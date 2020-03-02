Two teens arrested after shots fired at vehicle in Athens Township

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Two 17-year-olds were charged after one of them allegedly shot up a vehicle traveling behind them on Elmira Street Sunday evening.
The shooting took place around 6:49 p.m., according to Athens Township police, who were on scene shortly after. The caller, a 17-year-old boy, reported that they had been shot at and that he and his passengers — a 17-year old girl and 18-year-old male — had fled their vehicle for fear of their lives. When the police arrived, they found a black 2015 Nissan Altima parked in the northbound lane of Elmira Street with its hazard lights on and damage from the bullets.
Police observed three areas of damage to the vehicle, two of which were on the windshield with the third being a headlight. As more police arrived on and secured the scene, the victims emerged from the nearby wooded area.
One victim stated that they had been shot at and identified the shooter as Tyler Wiles, 17, from Sayre, according to police. A search on the scene turned up five .22 caliber bullet casings. In addition to the windshield and headlight, it was found the radiator had been damaged.
Everyone involved was brought back to the Athens Township Police Department where interviews were conducted. According to police, one of the victims went to a convenience store on their break from work. They were followed back by a red Hyundai Elantra, with Wiles in the front passenger seat.
In the work parking lot, the juvenile driver found themselves staring down the barrel of a gun held by Wiles who, according to police, then said, “You’re a (expletive-deleted), do you want to get shot?” The juvenile driver then rolled up their window and drove away.
The juvenile driver then called a friend and they arranged to meet, but the driver was followed there by the vehicle Wiles was in. The friend noticed Wiles and began to follow the Hyundai in their car, later telling the juvenile driver that the red Hyundai had ended up on Elmira Street.
While traveling north on Elmira Street, Wiles leaned out of his window and started firing.
The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Destiny Michelle Shulas, 17, of Ulster. Police visited Shulas' residence, where they confirmed she had driven the vehicle along the route the victims had told police about. When asked if Wiles was at her residence, Shulas lied. Further investigation revealed Wiles was there.
Shulas was charged as an adult with felony criminal conspiracy, three counts of felony terroristic threats, four counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, five counts of misdemeanor propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, one count of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, and one count of misdemeanor simple assault in the first degree.
Wiles has been charged as an adult with three counts of criminal attempt to commit homicide, three counts of felony aggravated assault in the first degree, three counts of felony aggravated assault in the second degree, four counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, one count of misdemeanor propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, and one count of felony terroristic threats.
Wiles and Shulas were both sent to the Bradford County Jail on $250,000 bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.