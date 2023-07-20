Court

TOWANDA — A physical fight within a Towanda Borough residence resulted in the endangerment of a one-month-old child on July 13.

Jessica Taylor Hill, 26, and Makaylee Christine Hill, 21, face child endangerment charges following a physical altercation with each other around 5 a.m., according to court documents.

