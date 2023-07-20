TOWANDA — A physical fight within a Towanda Borough residence resulted in the endangerment of a one-month-old child on July 13.
Jessica Taylor Hill, 26, and Makaylee Christine Hill, 21, face child endangerment charges following a physical altercation with each other around 5 a.m., according to court documents.
On July 12, the two women dropped off the one-month-old child at a relative’s home before going to the Knight Out bar, according to Towanda Borough police. They eventually left the bar and picked up the child around midnight. When they returned to their residence, they engaged in a verbal argument that turned violent.
According to police, both women provided different versions of the incident.
Makaylee alleged that Jessica grabbed her arm and “started to choke her to the point she thought she would pass out” before pushing her off, according to court documents. Jessica proceeded to go to the bed and “intentionally laid down on top of [the] baby.” She was able to pull Jessica off the child. Jessica proceeded to take Makaylee’s phone to prevent her from calling anyone and fled the scene. Makaylee had “bruising on her left inner biceps and reddening on her neck,” police said.
Jessica alleged that Makaylee was the one who attacked her when she was laying in bed. She stated that Makaylee grabbed her arms and choked her to the point of almost passing out. She was able to push Makaylee off her, but she was thrown onto the bed and on top of the child. Police observed nail marks on Jessica’s arms and neck.
Police noticed signs of alcohol use from both women. Authorities reported the incident to Bradford County Child and Youth Services.
They both face charges of felony endangering welfare of children: parent/guardian/other commits offense, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr in Towanda.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
