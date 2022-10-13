Two tractor trailers collide on Route 220, results in fire

ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A crash involving two vehicles occurred on Route 220 just south of Meas Road in Albany Township Wednesday.
Two tractor trailers collided into each other, which resulted in a fire around 8 a.m., according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. No one was injured in the crash.
“Utility lines were impacted, as well as roadway damage and spilled fuel on the roadway, which is being handled by a variety of agencies,” Rosenheck stated.
Route 220 was closed between Meas Rd and Stevenson Hill for debris clean up, he added. The road closure was anticipated to continued into the evening.
The fire departments of New Albany, Dushore, North Towanda and the Monroe Hose Company responded to the scene. Other emergency personnel that responded included Guthrie EMS, Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford County EMA.
