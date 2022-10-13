Two tractor trailers collide on Route 220, results in fire

Vehicles were stopped in Monroeton due to a crash involving two tractor trailers just south of Meas Road in Albany Township Wednesday.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A crash involving two vehicles occurred on Route 220 just south of Meas Road in Albany Township Wednesday.

Two tractor trailers collided into each other, which resulted in a fire around 8 a.m., according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. No one was injured in the crash.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.